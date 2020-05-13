Dated procedures have been improved (paper and telephone calls), requests made by the different Hotel departments (Housekeeping, F&B, Front-Office ...) as well as by the guests themselves, are received immediately by the different people in charge, decreasing the time needed to solve them and improving guest satisfaction.



From a simple request for a change of towels, to communicating an incident.

Alfonso del Rosal Fajardo

ADH Hoteles Systems Director