HMobile.

Tools to improve efficiency and quality in the different departments of the hotel.

HMobile Services Software

Services

HMobile Services Software Icon

Responds to guest requests quickly

Helps solve maintenance problems and incidents.

From

0.35

room/month

More info
HMobile Housekeeping Software

Housekeeping

HMobile Housekeeping Software Icon

Effectively manage, assign and supervise room cleaning.

From

0.40

room/month

More info
HMobile Minibar

Minibar

HMobile Minibar Software Icon

Managed minibar charging and refilling.

From

0.35

room/month

More info
HMobile Opportunities Software

Opportunities

HMobile Opportunities Software Icon

Document and analyse your customers' complaints in an agile and orderly manner.

From

0.18

room/month

More info
HMobile Preventive Tasks Software

Periodic Tasks

HMobile Preventive Tasks Software Icon

Organize, record and verify the periodic tasks of your hotel: from meter reading to mattress flipping.

From

0.30

room/month

More info
HMobile Lost & Found Software

Lost & Found

HMobile Lost & Found Software Icon

Streamlines the registration and tracking of lost objects in the hotel.

From

0.18

room/month

More info
HMobile Dashboard Software

Dashboard

HMobile Dashboard Software Icon

The hotel in the palm of your hand.

-

0.00 *

-

More info

* It is installed for free with the purchase of any of our tools.

HMobile is the leading hotel operations software platform in Spain, and has clients from all over the world.

60K

Room cleaning managed daily.

2M

Requests for services and tasks managed last year.

+3.500

Hotel employees working as a team.

40%

Of the LHW Hotels in Spain use HMobile Staff to manage their operations.

Dated procedures have been improved (paper and telephone calls), requests made by the different Hotel departments (Housekeeping, F&B, Front-Office ...) as well as by the guests themselves, are received immediately by the different people in charge, decreasing the time needed to solve them and improving guest satisfaction.

From a simple request for a change of towels, to communicating an incident.
Alfonso del Rosal FajardoSystems Director
ADH Hoteles
Alfonso del Rosal Fajardo
Never before has the Room Services department been so happy to have a system that helps and makes their work easier, when invoicing our customers minibar charges as well as with the refilling control.
Pedro MartínIT Manager
Starwood España
Pedro Martín
HMobile has allowed us to raise the experience of our guests thanks to the features used by our Guest Experience department, and has been a key tool to improve the efficiency in the most operational departments of the hotel: Housekeeping, Minibars and Maintenance.
Tomeu FiolGlobal Hotel Technologies Director
Meliá Hotels International
Tomeu Fiol
Combine our tools the way you want to adapt them to your needs and get the most out of them.

We integrate our solutions with the rest of the hotel tools to facilitate and expedite your work.

Integrations with more than 100 PMS thanks to char's technology

Do you want to know more?

Contact one of our experts to learn more about our tools and see how we can help you improve work efficiency and service quality.

Contact us
hmobile@hmobile.es

